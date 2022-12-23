Dear Editor:
In your Dec. 6 edition you included a letter from Evelyn Schlatter and Jennifer Schlatter, Esq. Find below my response.
The Schlatters’ letter addresses the ethics of the hunters who drifted past their residence on Thanksgiving Day, the response to their “yells” to stop shooting close to their house and to stop shooting geese along the river near their house and the safety of hunting waterfowl on the river.
I was aboard the raft on the river that day.
Hunting is legal while floating on the portion of the Arkansas River flowing past the Schlatters’ house. On Thanksgiving Day the Schlatters used a megaphone to scream invectives into the ears of a 10-year-old girl hunter.
In response to allusions made in their letter let me attest: No waterfowl were standing on shore when shot; no shots were made across a road, across a bridge or across the shore of private property. I can attest that no unsafe shots were made by the 10-year-old hunter or by her father as he followed up, as required by ethics and by law, to as quickly as possible dispatch injured geese.
The young hunter was qualified to safely hunt from a raft because she has taken and passed a hunter education class; she knows boats; she has successfully – under her father’s close tutelage – harvested flying waterfowl with her bow and with her shotgun; she has endured shotgun coaching (by me); and she has purchased a Colorado hunting license and thereby contributed to the funding of waterfowl management.
With me at her arm and her father close behind us, the young hunter made no mistakes. No unsafe shots were made and the Schlatters were never in danger.
We did respond to the Schlatters’ electrically amplified screams that day. While they screamed at us we advised them politely and firmly to contact Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
The 10-year-old girl hunter’s request to “flip them off” was denied by her father – a lesson in ethics for her!
Harassing hunters is illegal in Colorado. After discussion we decided not to complain to CPW but rather to enjoy Thanksgiving Day.
The Schlatters are aghast at hunting near their house on the river and harvesting of a few geese.
I am aghast that they have established a residence that has destroyed a section of riparian habitat. By supplanting habitat the Schlatters are killing generations of wildlife along our river by depriving them of a place to live.
Let me close by welcoming a discussion of ethical hunting and ethical living along our river. This subject should be pursued by landowners, by owners of the water in the river and by hunters.
Ethical hunting and management of geese in our valley and along our river is important to hunters, golfers, city park users, bird watchers and riverfront property owners.
If anyone wants to civilly and constructively pursue this discussion outside our judicial system and away from the pages of The Mountain Mail, I volunteer to participate.
Wendell Winger,
Salida