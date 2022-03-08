Dear Editor:
To put it bluntly, I am appalled by several things that I learned while reading about the Lincoln Day Dinner that was held at Mount Princeton Hot Springs on Feb. 26th. I usually don’t react to being gaslighted; however, it is vitally important that we stand up to ridiculous provocations.
First of all, it was just plain gross to learn that a raffle was held for an AR rifle. And then to read that the chair of the Chaffee County Republicans said he believes that “the Green New Deal folks have been colluding with Russia,” well, that is uncalled for and atrocious. I don’t need to say anything more except to express my love and respect for Ukraine.
Norma Seneca Cady,
Buena Vista