Dear Editor:
As a parent of a student at Salida High School, I find it troubling the manner in which things are being reported regarding Principal Trujillo, the lockout and its impact on our students and parents.
You must know that most students and parents still do not know the facts about what actually happened, and many of us have great faith in Principal Trujillo. Students are reading this newspaper as their only source of information about what is going on. I find this particularly troubling, given it breaches trust in the authority of their own principal and administration and paints district administrators in a certain and unfavorable light. In other words, your reporting is biased.
While I have great respect for the job our police have to do, please hesitate and think if you would about the manner in which you are reporting an event and its implications on our youth and school community. Adding Dave Blackburn’s purported comments was unnecessary, and perhaps even waiting until this situation unfolds more fully and the truth comes to light might have been best. Many of us as parents are still waiting to hear from the district as to what has unfolded.
Thank you.
Molly Leach,
Salida