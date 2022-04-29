Dear Editor:
National Volunteer Week is April 17-23, and I would like the opportunity to honor the work of local American Red Cross volunteers who give their time to help people in need in our community.
Across the country, more than 300,000 Red Cross volunteers serve their communities by responding to thousands of disasters; supporting collection of blood to help patients receive the critical care they need; aiding members of the military and their families; helping communities prepare for emergencies around the globe and much more.
Here in Southeastern Colorado, more the 250 volunteers help support their community. National Volunteer Week is time to honor all of our volunteers for their constant service and support. They are true heroes who give their time day and night to help their local community.
The need for volunteers has never been greater as we experience larger and more intense disasters across the country. Please consider becoming a Red Cross volunteer to help families in need. We’ll provide all of the training you need. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to learn more.
Shelter Support Team: During large disasters, these volunteers support the day-to-day activities such as welcoming and registering residents, helping with meal service, distributing cots, blankets and hygiene supplies and providing information and other assistance within a shelter.
If the need arises, volunteers are asked to commit to multiple local shifts of 4-12 hours each. For those able to travel, a commitment of at least 14 consecutive days, working 8- or 12-hour shifts is required.
Disaster Health Services Team: These volunteers use their professional skills as licensed healthcare providers to deliver hands-on care and education to shelter residents during a large disaster. Our free online training can count toward nursing continuing education units.
If the need arises, volunteers are asked to commit to multiple local shifts of 4-12 hours each. For those able to travel, a commitment of at least 10-14 consecutive days, working 8- or 12-hour shifts is required. Qualified licenses include RN, LPN, LVN, EMT, Paramedic, MD, DO, PA, NP, APRN. Only RNs have full scope of practice.
Disaster Action Team: While big hurricanes and wildfires get the most news coverage, smaller disasters such as home fires are no less devastating to those affected. That’s why we need volunteers to help comfort and support local families in need by providing food, shelter, clothing or supplies, and connecting families to recovery assistance.
Phil Martinez, executive director,
American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado