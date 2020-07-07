Dear Editor:
Do you earn less than $250,000 per year in taxable income? If so, Fair Tax Colorado would decrease your income tax rate and save you money.
Would you like to see more money in the State General Fund to cover the cost of programs like roads, transportation and medical care that directly effect the quality of your life? Would you like to see our teachers and student support staff paid the salaries they deserve?
Fair Tax Colorado, or Initiative 271, accomplishes these objectives by lowering the tax rate on taxable income up to $250,000, while increasing the tax rate on taxable income above this amount. Statewide, 95 percent of Coloradans earn less than $250,000.
Initiative 271 needs to get on the November ballot. You must sign a petition before July 24. If you signed a single-line petition that you mailed in, the Colorado Supreme Court declared those signatures invalid.
You must sign a traditional petition form. To do so attend a COVID Safe drive through signing event at Wallbangers July 14, 12:00-4:00. For more information and petition signing opportunities email jlpeters1127@gmail.com or call/text 719 221-5768.
Act now to help yourself and your community!
Jeannie Peters
Salida