Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but Bret M. Collyer finds my letters to the editor “somewhat inspiring.” For which I am somewhat grateful.
Bret responded recently to a letter of mine about socialism. Extracting his meaning was like digging for molybdenum or pulling teeth, but I did uncover several gems: 1) Socialism is not all bad; 2) Communists are no fun; and 3) The woke left is destroying America.
If I’m mistaken about any of that – or any of what follows – I expect Bret will correct me.
1. Socialism is not all bad.
Bret admits that socialism has “contributed somewhat to the success of modern Western civilization.” Likewise, he approves of the “true, organic social change” identified with my Baby Boom generation. To this, I say: Bravo, Bret! When a beet-red Republican is giving likes to the radical social changes of the 1960s and ’70s – which includes civil rights, women’s rights and the environmental movement – it should be applauded.
2. Communists are no fun.
Unlike the fun fascists, maybe? In fact, fanatics of every political stripe are humorless creatures. Ideological fundamentalists, whether in politics, religion or lifestyle (food Nazis, for instance), are naturally the total antithesis of humor.
3. The woke left is destroying America.
Admittedly, Bret doesn’t use this exact phrasing. I deduce his meaning from previous letters. Here is our local culture warrior, railing against the leftist elites who “work to destroy every aspect of our society, from our history to our culture and, sadly, our children.”
But I’d like to ask Citizen Collyer a question. Be honest, Bret. What would a reasonable person say represents a greater danger to this constitutional republic we both revere? Is American democracy more threatened by:
• Judy Blume’s books on childhood angst? Or Alex Jones’ rants on Democrats eating children?
• A class on U.S. race relations that makes some white people uncomfortable? Or an epidemic of science-denying misinformation that makes masses of people stupid?
• Trans women playing women’s sports? Or state governments, controlled by Christian fundamentalists, forcing pregnant women to carry babies to term, even if it kills them?
• Drag queen performances? Or the spectacle of a sitting president inciting a mob to attack Congress, overturn a presidential election and hang his own vice president?
Hmm … Dig deep, Bret.
Marty Rush,
Salida