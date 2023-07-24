Dear Editor:
To our city officials: I would like to respectfully urge those with the means and power to form and shape our beautiful town to consider the growing problem of the local deer population and work toward an ethical, viable solution for all.
It’s unfair that our citizens, who put so much time, effort and financial investment into creating aesthetically pleasing yards, landscapes and gardens, should have to see those things ruined by wildlife that run rampant and unchecked in our town.
The health risk associated with large quantities of deer feces in our parks and yards should also be considered, as well as the danger to our pets and children from female deer that will attack unprovoked if they feel their young are threatened. Not only that, but the increased risk of automobile accidents due to the number of deer wandering our streets ought to be addressed for the safety not only of our citizens and visitors, but of the deer.
I believe there are solutions to be had, if our city officials will intentionally seek them out. Salida is a beautiful and flourishing town; let’s consider what’s best for all of the locals, including our wildlife. I was born and raised in Salida and have never seen the deer population this bad!
It is very sad that as a homeowner I cannot make my front yard beautiful with the plants I would like, due to the deer now eating almost anything you plant. And to me it is such an eyesore to have to fence every single plant that you plant in your yard, yet we are not allowed to put up fences to keep the deer out. So, it is either no plants or trees in your yard, or exorbitant amounts of money on fencing or deer sprays. The height restriction on front fences is not enough to keep them out. I live on Poncha Boulevard, and the beautiful new sidewalk you are putting in is already littered with deer feces.
The July 11 issue containing the story of Danielle Potts and her dog being attacked and many others should be a wakeup call on how dangerous this is getting for our citizens and visitors. How many people have to be attacked before something is done? It is time for Salida to address this issue. Enough is enough!
Wendy Hibbs,
Salida