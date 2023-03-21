Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson 40,000-plus hours of Capitol police video that included the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the United States Capitol.
As expected, Tucker showed people aimlessly walking around looking at stuff, justifying his belief that they were “peaceful tourists” completely ignoring what we saw and heard that day, including a gallows and the mob yelling “hang Mike Pence.”
Tucker overlooks flagpoles used as spears and hockey sticks as clubs. Fire extinguishers as projectiles. Those “peaceful tourists” tasing police officers. Breaking windows and doors and desecrating our nation’s Capitol. Theft and destruction of government and personal property.
Alexandra Petri, satirist for the Washington Post, compared Tucker’s edited video to the Hindenburg disaster showing only the airship floating gently in the sky – not where it crashed into the ground in a flaming ball of fire.
Perhaps Tucker would show Timothy McVeigh renting a truck, filling it with gas, driving some cargo from here to there – skipping the part where he drove to the Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City and “parked the Ryder truck in a drop-off zone situated under the building’s daycare center,” igniting a bomb that killed 168 people including 19 babies (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oklahoma_City_bombing).
Tucker would present a train gently winding its way through a tranquil countryside skipping the explosion of that train in Ohio.
“One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we’ve been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We’re no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It’s simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we’ve been taken. Once you give a charlatan power over you, you almost never get it back” – Carl Sagan.
Matthew Dowd said, “You can’t break an emotional attachment with a rational argument.”
Information made public from Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox Corp. is extraordinary.
Tucker wrote about Donald J. Trump, “I hate him passionately.”
When asked, “Have you ever seen any credible evidence to suggest that Dominion was engaged in a massive and coordinated effort to steal the 2020 presidential election?,” Rupert Murdock under oath replied, “No.”
When Dominion wins its lawsuit, every Fox personality should be required to announce during every broadcast for a year, “I was wrong. And I’m sorry for my lies.”