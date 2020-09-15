Dear Editor:
President Trump didn’t want to “panic” Americans so he lied to us about the seriousness of COVID-19. He didn’t want to hurt the only thing he had going in the stock market for his rich cronies.
I can’t help but remember the speeches of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and President Franklin Roosevelt to their people at the beginning of WWII. It seems they had much more confidence in their populace. The question is, are we now a group of cowardly citizens?
For instance, Roosevelt’s “A Day of Infamy” speech after the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941: “Japan has, therefore, undertaken a surprise offensive extending throughout the Pacific area. The facts of yesterday and today speak for themselves. The people of the United States have already formed their opinions and well understand the implications to the very life and safety of our nation;” and “But always will our whole nation remember the character of the onslaught against us. No matter how long it may take us to overcome this premeditated invasion, the American people in their righteous might will win through to absolute victory.”
Then there is Churchill’s “We shall fight on the beaches” speech to the House of Commons.
France had fallen and the Brits were part of that disaster in spite of the rescue at Dunkirk.
Churchill described a great military disaster and warned of a possible invasion attempt by the Nazis, without casting doubt on eventual victory.
In his speech of May 13, 1940, he declared the goal of “victory, however long and hard the road may be.”
He, too, trusted his fellow countrymen and women to step up to the challenge of the possibility of national extinction.
What did Trump do? He lied to his fellow Americans. He had no faith in American moxie. He covered up the threat and the reality that led to the lack of preparedness and the 187,000 dead Americans so far. His fault. What would it be like if he had rallied the country instead of denying the virus and hoping for someone else to solve the problem?
CNBC quoted him: “Trump blames Obama for lack of coronavirus tests: ‘I don’t take responsibility at all.’”
Michael Fay,
Salida