Dear Editor:
“I am patient with stupidity but not with those who are proud of it.” – Edith Sitwell.
I would amend this quote by substituting “ignorance” for stupidity. I don’t consider those who disagree with me in letters to the editor to be stupid. In fact, writing a coherent letter requires intelligence. But sometimes these letters do manifest palpable ignorance.
Which brings me to Vince Philips’ Feb. 14 letter. Phillips claims a recent letter by my wife, Nelda, was actually ghost-written by me. I would simply inform Mr. Phillips that in today’s society, women are permitted to think for themselves. Nelda writes her own letters, as do I.
Far from advocating censorship, I welcome letters from those who disagree with me. I consider these discussions to be a (modest) form of mental calisthenics, which is important at my advanced age. Although ignorant letters such as that penned by Phillips sometimes take a nasty tone, it’s nothing compared to what all scientists endure through peer review.
Over the past few years, I’ve endeavored to provide my scientific expertise to our community in an attempt to educate folks on a complex medical science topic. As is true for Dr. Fauci, my predictions have not always been perfect. In fact, I initially underestimated the pandemic.
That said, my letters have generally represented the consensus of medical science at the time they were written. But, as Bob Dylan said, “the times they are a changin’.” What appeared true yesterday may not be applicable today.
The SARS-CoV-2 virus has proven to be hypermutable and new information becomes available continuously. In fact, a recent American Medical Association publication underscores the risk for SARS-CoV-2-infected people to develop diabetes (Omicron included).
Phillips’ comments on COVID are absurd. They reflect a potential danger to our community in that letters like his may convince some to eschew vaccination. The unvaccinated may transmit the disease to the immunocompromised, develop long COVID and serve as an incubator for viral mutation.
My rationale for attempting to educate folks about COVID has been simply to counter the rubbish presented by the anti-science ignoramuses, and I’ll continue to do so.
If you wish to subscribe to the anti-vaccine nonsense spouted by Phillips and others, that’s your prerogative. If you wish to be safer and protect the community, please keep up with vaccine boosters and follow the well-established public health practices for COVID.
Frank Waxman,
Salida