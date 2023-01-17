Dear Editor:
Council wants to institute home rule, eliminating the statutory city status Salida has held since 1880. Why does council want home rule so badly? To increase their own power, while decreasing ours.
Desire for home rule re-emerged during a tantrum after council was notified of the Salida Bottling Company referendum. Councilman Harald Kasper asked the city attorney how they could block the public from filing future referenda. The answer: institute home rule. After all, council can’t have people thinking for themselves and overruling them!
Council budgeted $17,000 for a 2023 home rule special election. Reminder: Council dubbed the SBC special election cost as frivolous and unwarranted. Apparently special election expenditures to further council’s agenda are A-OK.
A 2013 Salida home rule vote went down to resounding defeat, with 76 percent against. The 2013 populace of Salida did not trust their leaders enough to enhance their powers. What about council’s recent actions would cause us to trust them more now?
The cast of characters inhabiting Salida City Hall refuses to answer questions about their own conduct. Remember, this is the crew that hired Drew Nelson while he was on probation for a domestic violence arrest without telling citizens, then ignored the pleas of hundreds to reverse this hire. Drew Nelson on video trying to influence officers at the scene of the city attorney’s DUI arrest? Mayor Shore confronted with the City of Salida interfering in the SBC election? No comment.
But now they have changed tactics. Instead of waiting until the home rule election to interfere, they authorized up to $35,000 for a consultant to teach them how to start interfering early. From the Dec. 7 council meeting:
“Staff reached out to Magellan Strategies, a public opinion research firm specializing in measuring and understanding resident and voter opinion, after the most recent election. There are two objectives for the survey project. The first is to measure and understand why Salida voters supported or opposed ballot measures 2A, 2B, 2D and 6A. The second objective is to educate and inform voters about having a home rule form of government, the process to get there and measure support and opposition levels.
“In order to accurately gauge the community’s interest and support of various funding mechanisms and begin an education campaign regarding home rule status, staff recommends moving forward with a professional firm.”
Sounds like early-stage taxpayer-funded indoctrination.
That’s a lot of money to spend on a consultant who will only tell them what they want to hear. Who said politicians can pay consultants our tax money to push their own unpopular political agenda?
Anyway, we will be pulling out all the stops to ensure the council-initiated home rule effort fails. As such we decided to not file a referendum on the 505 Oak development. Instead, every effort will be made to educate the public on past and present questionable/criminal actions by City Hall, and ask this simple question:
Why would anyone want to give these people more power?
Vince Phillips,
Salida