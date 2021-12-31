Dear Editor:
In response to Salida’s “Climate Action Plan,” Atmos Energy has been sending customers’ Atmos’ estimate of the average cost of natural gas for heating versus electric heat. For me, electric heating today is 3½ time more expensive than natural gas. For those who want to calculate what it means to them:
From your electric bill: Total $/kWh(E) = E$ on bill / kWh(E) on bill
= E$0.1419/kWh(E) for me in December 2021.
From your gas bill: kWh(G) used = Actual usage in CCF X 30.46 kWh/CCF on bill.
Then: G$/kWh(G) = $ on bill / kWh(G) used, from line above
= G$0.03212 / kWh(G) for me in December 2021.
But, your gas furnace is not as efficient as electric heat. To give electric heat an edge use Eff = 100 percent for electric. Use 80 percent for gas efficiency (newer gas furnaces are 84+ percent efficient).
The real cost of gas heat is then: G$/kWh(G) / 0.80 = G$0.04015 / kWh
Cost of electric heat / Cost of gas heat = 0.1419 / 0.04015 = electric is 3.5 times more expensive than natural gas for heating. Multiply your number (my 3.5X) times your gas bill to find your new green monthly cost of heating. Does this fit your budget?
Our Salida City Council has set a goal of eliminating all use of natural gas (to be followed by a ban on burning wood?). A noble but I think an economically misguided mission.
As is providing free EV charging stations at Salida’s taxpayers’ expense. The average commercial Tesla Supercharger rate is about $0.28 / kWh. Note that Salida pays for its solar power at a rate slightly less than what Xcel charges. A good deal but not free.
All should read the full “Climate Action Plan” at the Sustainability Committee | Salida (cityofsalida.com) website. A 47-page glossy (and expensive) dream that fails to inform anyone of the real-world cost that will be imposed on all of us if it is used to guide government policy at any level.
Jim McConaghy,
Salida