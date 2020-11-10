Dear Editor:
Millions of our soldiers died in battles to protect and keep Americans free.
They sacrificed their lives for all of us. We should never forget. We should keep their stories alive.
We met Colonel Lewis Lee Millett in Idyllwild, California. Our community knew the colonel and his family.
He was a widower and has four grand children.
If you research Colonel Lewis Lee Millett he’s a legend in history.
My husband Tom and I did some errands for him. I ironed his military uniforms and made sure his medals and patches were on properly, some I had to quickly sew on before he would go out to his speaking engagements.
We always called him colonel.
One of my visits with him, I was getting a shopping list together, I threw out some old beans and rice.
Suddenly he turned into “General Patton” and explained to me that I need to leave the beans and rice alone, that he survived on those valuable rations during the wars.
His home was like a history book, museum. He’s a warrior who loved his soldiers and their memories.
He was in World War II 1941-45, Korea 1950-51, Vietnam 1960-61, 1968-73.
We was a “Wolfhoud” in the 27th infantry. He was awarded the Medal of Honor during the Korean War for leading the last major American bayonet charge up Hill 180 (Bayonet Hill) and stormed the enemy.
His bayonet can be viewed at the National Guard Memorial Museum in Washington D.C.
After he retired he fulled involved himself into veteran’s history projects. He traveled all over the world.
His heart was broken when his son John Morton Millett, 101st Airborn combat medic was killed in a plane crash while serving in 1985 Sinai Task Force.
His son Lewis Lee Millett Jr. served 1972 Vietnam War in the 25th Infantry Division 101st Airborn 1974-1977.
He continued in keeping his father and brother’s legacy alive.
He’s the bronze sculptor artist who made the POW/MIA memorial.
Colonel Lewis Lee Millett invited my husband Tom and I and two of our friends to hear him speak for Mary Bono for Congress (She’s Sonny Bono’s widow) to carry on in politics for her husband Sonny, Palm Springs, California 1988.
What a great unforgettable experience to listen to him speak. Colonel was also a deputy sheriff in Trenton, Tennessee. He was born Dec. 15, 1920 at Mechanic Falls, Maine and died Nov. 14, 2009. He was 88 years old.
He’s buried at Riverside National Cemetery, Riverside, California. He loved the Scottish Bagpipes playing “Amazing Grace.” Thank you Colonel Lewis Lee Millett.
Jennifer Earp-Adamson
Salida