I was at once concerned when I read the title of a front-page article in the paper Aug. 16. The article I am referring to is “Applicant’s gender weighs on Naccarato, Pappenfort opinions.” I am a professional woman and strongly believe that the most qualified person should always “get the job.”
I pulled up the job description of the planner, Salida Planning Commission, to understand exactly what position the opinions referenced. What is included in the job description is a comprehensive outline of the knowledge, skills and abilities needed.
It seems from the opinions expressed by Councilwoman Naccarato and Councilwoman Pappenfort that either they had not read the job description or that they chose to completely disregard it. Their applicant of choice did not have the knowledge, skills or experience to be considered for the position.
Councilwoman Pappenfort stated that she wanted to “give the woman a chance,” and Councilwoman Naccarato agreed. Their choice was clearly based on gender. (They didn’t even refer to her by name!) Ms. Atwood, the female applicant, admitted that she “is not well versed” nor does she “have many of the qualifications in the area of planning and zoning.” The other candidate, Mr. Colby, was said as having both extensive job experience (vice chair of the Superior Planning Commission) and the knowledge of both the land use code and the comprehensive plan.
Hiring a person based on gender, either male or female, and disregarding required knowledge and skills as listed in a job description is both wrong and offensive. I would think that this type of behavior, if followed through upon, would open the City of Salida to a lawsuit. That would certainly be the case in the private sector.
In addition, I was also offended by Councilwoman Naccarato’s question of how many women and whether there were any working mothers on the Planning Commission. Unbelievable. The position on the Planning Commission is obviously technical and, based on the description, not meant to represent the demographics of Salida. If the intent is to increase the number of women in government positions, encourage more women to become qualified.
In response to the article in Friday’s paper, “Naccarato says it is more of a class issue,” I would again direct her to the three-page job description for the planner. Hiring a person based on class, or socioeconomic status, is also wrong and offensive. The Municipal Code of the City of Salida, Article VIII, Sections 2-8-20 and 30 do not include gender, class or any demographic specification in either the purpose or the organization of the Planning Commission. The intent to base the hiring of a planner on demographics is not appropriate.