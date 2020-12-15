Dear Editor:
To all the poinsettia lovers in Buena Vista and Salida:
Many thanks to all in Buena Vista and Salida for their understanding, flexibility and contributions to the success of our League of Women Voters Chaffee County Poinsettia Sales Event.
We offer apologies for last-minute changes for plant pick up in both communities.
The real excuse of mechanical problems doesn’t cover the inconvenience we created for so many.
As poinsettias are tropical plants, failure of the heater in the trailer triggered a series of last minute/second changes.
Even with a new heater the people of Apple Valley Farms had to stop several times in route to re-light the heater to keep the plants safe and happy.
Our hearts were warmed as the good, solid small-town communities of Buena Vista and Salida shouldered through.
We’d also like to thank the First United Methodist Church of Salida and the United Congregational Church of Buena Vista.
The church secretaries, Nancy in Buena Vista and Licia in Salida, were extremely accommodating and supportive of our last-minute changing plans, helping us in any way they could.
We think we actually set the land speed record for distributing and receiving more than 160 plants.
It was hectic, fun and a community effort that would bring tears to the eyes of any beholder.
Thank you for your patience and we look forward to 2021 and a healthy League of Women Voters Chaffee County program thanks to the support from people such as yourself.
Stay safe and enjoy the holidays.
League of Women Voters
Chaffee County
Ellen Olson
Buena Vista