Dear Editor:
One of the frustrating things faced by those who pen letters about Trump is that every time you have a thought, just when you think he couldn’t do anything more outlandish, he somehow manages to do something even worse.
I was planning to write about Trump’s attempt to undermine Social Security and Medicare by unilaterally suspending the payroll tax. Of course he can’t actually do that, as the authority for taxation resides with congress.
He told us that his illegal suspension of the payroll tax, the revenue stream that supports Social Security and Medicare, will last only until year’s end. But he also said he’d make his scheme permanent if he’s reelected.
Extortion is not new for Trump. He tried to extort Ukraine by threatening to withhold military aid vital for their fight against Russia’s invasion of Crimea unless they provided dirt on Biden.
Now the forever-impeached president is trying to extort those subject to the payroll tax.
Then, I decided to write in response to the reader who accused some of “flaunting their education.” Yes, I do have a Ph.D. in microbiology. I also worked at the NIH Laboratory of Persistent Viral Diseases. And I had a 40-year career as an immunologist.
Which means that, yes, I do know more about COVID-19 than someone who read something on the internet. And more than Trump, who believes that COVID-19 can be treated with a dangerous drug that’s ineffective against the virus. Who believes that COVID-19 can be cured by injecting bleach or shining a UV light inside our bodies.
Trump absurdly believes that kids are somehow immune to this disease. Trump fantasizes that the virus will simply disappear by magic.
But I’m not going to write about those things. Instead, my focus is on Trump’s brazen attempt to steal the election by sabotaging the U.S. Postal Service.
This outrageous attack on our democracy is perhaps the most repugnant thing he’s ever done, and that’s saying something.
In recent days, the Trump-appointed postmaster general ordered removal of hundreds/thousands of mail sorting machines and mail deposit boxes. Why? Trump opines that mail balloting leads to rampant fraud.
This is of course another of his 20,000 plus lies since taking office. In the 2016 presidential election, there were only 4 cases of election fraud.
When confronted by an interviewer who pointed out that there’s no evidence of widespread voter fraud, Trump’s chief of staff responded “there’s no evidence that there’s not, either. That’s the definition of fraud.” Only in Trump’s nonsensical world, no evidence supporting a lie means it’s true.
Trump is undermining the U.S. Postal Service because more Democrats than Republicans plan to vote by mail. Inasmuch as he’s behind in most swing states, he needs to cheat.
Many receive vital medicines through the mail, including our veterans for whom the Postal Service delivers 300,000 prescriptions daily. But he doesn’t care about veterans, just himself. Veterans are merely collateral damage in Trump’s desperate attempt to avoid prison by stealing reelection.
Frank Waxman
Salida