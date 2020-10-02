Dear Editor:
“Hi, I’m Kate, and I work in the refund department. The company with whom you have a two-year antivirus subscription is going out of business. Please press 1 to claim your refund.”
Kate has been calling me for two weeks now, sometimes three and four times a day. Of course, I haven’t fallen for the scam. I just hang up or delete her messages. But enough people must fall for this to make it pay for the con-artist behind it. Someone once said “There’s a sucker born every minute.”
Most of us are savvy enough to turn a deaf ear to telephone phishing solicitations. A bit of logic and simple reasoning reveals the scam.
For example, a company going bankrupt isn’t going to be refunding money to anyone, the company’s name is not mentioned, and what company has a “refund department”, anyway.
That said, it is amazing that millions of people fall for truly outlandish conspiracy theories posted on popular social media.
Four years ago, some dude shows up at a pizza parlor fully armed, erroneously thinking there were children in the basement being held by Hillary Clinton for child pornography.
He had read a social media posting and fully believed it. Really? What planet did he come from?
Yet today, tons of people are falling for similarly outrageous postings. It is so easy to accuse someone of pedophilia, cannibalism and secret Satanic rituals involving child sacrifice without even revealing your identity. Russian hackers, solidly behind Trump, can post fabricated “breaking news” to smear political candidates, political parties, or specific ethnic groups.
They are hard at work as you read this, just as they were in 2016. QAnon has millions of followers, including 2020 political candidates. Their playbook of conspiracies goes back to the middle ages when similar claims were made against Jews and gypsies, creating fear and hatred prior to bloody pogroms being initiated to “cleanse” the community of these groups. How is it that in 2020 so many Americans still fall for this malarkey?
Then, of course, there is the greatest con-artist of them all currently occupying the White House, hoping to convince us that the virus will “magically disappear,” that America’s death toll, at over 200,000, the worst in the world, really isn’t all that bad.
He thinks he deserves an A+ for his efforts, which to date have been sorely lacking. He wants us to believe our elections are fraught with fraud, that Democrats are anti-American Marxists who will turn America into a socialist state, and that systemic racism in America is a hoax. These are but a sampling of the continuous stream of cons he tweets at us.
Question: Will we, as rationally thinking, educated Americans, see through the morass of lies and misinformation thrown at us on a daily basis and arrive at sound conclusions based on facts and reality as we cast our votes this election cycle? If we fail now, the “American experiment” begun in 1776 may truly fade into history.
Dan Bishop
Salida