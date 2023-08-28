Dear Editor:
Bravo to Cailey McDermott, the new editor of the Mountain Mail! She is already giving the paper a new voice and a new look.
For those of you who have become discouraged in recent years and have canceled your subscriptions, please renew! You don’t want to miss out on the new direction the paper is taking.
There is a vibrancy now, manifesting as bolder headlines, more color photos, more human interest stories. Not huge changes, but certainly the emergence of a fresh vision and new future for our local newspaper.
You will absolutely LOVE Cailey's editorials. How refreshing! By incorporating personal stories into her social and/or political statements, she gives us a glimpse of why and how she has come to her conclusions.
Her humorous writing style also eliminates the knee-jerk reactions triggered by former writers whose editorials were often incorrect, full of inflammatory language and hard to stomach. Her subtle approach communicates exactly who and what she is talking about, without naming names, and succeeds in making her points in a powerful way that avoids alienation of her readers.
You don’t want to miss this incredible makeover. Local newspapers are closing down left and right. Let’s keep ours alive and well. The Mountain Mail has a strong heartbeat and under Cailey’s direction is destined for success, but it needs your support.
Linda Taylor,
Salida