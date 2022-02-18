Dear Editor:
It’s early morning, and it’s winter. The sun isn’t due up just yet. When it’s clear, like today, it begins as a wink just over a ridge to the east. As it rises, the hazy silhouettes situated along my kitchen windowsill take shape. Just one apparition today.
Three cats had been keeping me company this winter, along with some backyard squirrels. There’s just one bedraggled squirrel now. Still, it’s hard to say what actually killed them. The silhouettes are all leaner.
I heard a cat fight last night and saw lots of bloody prints on my back deck. I was never quite sure if my spectators were all feral. A pretty calico stares inside each morning, fixated on me while I make breakfast. Perhaps a fond remembrance of days past.
I grew up with cats and dogs – I loved them all. Now, I have an indoor cat, and together we often stare outside at the frosty morning queue. It’s not as interesting now …there’s just one.
Take care of your cats and dogs – please.
Erick Miller,
Salida