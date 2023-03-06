So, a hockey player walks into a Banana Belt, builds an ice rink, and of course it melted. He tries again and again, but it always melts. He never thought ice rinks and Banana Belts just don’t mix. Lot of that going around lately.
Meanwhile, in Gunnicicle, the ice freezes just fine. Imagine that!
Is Banana Belt weather the reason we have no ice rink?
In 2012, Salida allowed hockey players to flood tennis courts near the pool. It destroyed the courts, then melted. Last year, a large patch adjacent to the pool was leveled, flooded and frozen. It also melted.
Now the same bunch wants to construct three ice rinks: fairgrounds, BV and Salida. Are we tripling down on failure? Can Salida have an ice rink of any kind, indoor or outdoor, without powered refrigeration?
Salida City Council wants to ban natural gas heating and stoves. Are they willing to increase Salida’s carbon footprint by paying to freeze recreational ice?
I’m no expert, but apparently neither are the people who repeatedly try and fail to make local ice rinks. Salida taxpayers, can you afford their latest plan?
Salida’s 2023 budget lists $48M in expenditures. Salida has 6,000 residents with an average income of $50K. This means Salida city government spends $8,000 for each resident, or 16 percent of resident income. This doesn’t include schools.
Where does all this money go?
The Parks and Recreation Department organizational chart includes seven levels of hierarchy: director, managers, supervisors, coordinators, leads, employees and seasonal employees.
For 2023, Parks and Rec budgets $980K in revenues, with $2.6 million in expenses. Operating loss is over $1.6 million/year.
Any ice rink built by Salida will have up-front construction costs but will never be profitable (https://tinyurl.com/yzrfestd). How much would an ice rink increase the current $1.6M yearly losses in the Rec Department? Are taxpayers willing to supplement hockey if it costs an additional $500,000 in losses each year, forever?
The same question must be asked about planned recreational facilities in the South Ark development. Enthusiasm of those presenting a project is no substitute for long-term planning for supplementing operating costs.
The City of Salida believes affordable housing is an emergency but still seems obsessed with overfunding recreation. Why doesn’t the city first implement efficiencies within its bloated structure and use saved money to address housing? Belt-tightening is only for us little people.