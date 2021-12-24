Dear Editor:
Is Salida getting another recycling area? Are there any options? I had thought since Walmart has said how much it is a part of the community and is importing probably 90 percent of the trash to our county that is recyclable, that they could help in the recycling of this material.
I cannot help but wonder if they are running empty trucks back to an area that has recycling. The back building in my house first filled with plastic bottles and aluminum, now I have a pile outside. The magpies get into that and cans and bottles are getting blown all over. Even if they could set up a chicken wire to contain and separate items that would be some relief. They have room in back. One person possibly from the city could work there to keep trash from being dumped there.
Walmart should take some responsibly for all the garbage, recyclable items they bring in; that’s where it is coming from, not to mention their bags. They are everywhere I go.
They have expressed interest in helping out our county, we need to offer them the chance, in my opinion.
John Phillips,
Salida