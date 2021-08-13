Dear Editor:
I am very disappointed in our county commissioners’ decision to extend the Blue Triton (Nestlé) contract. This action goes against Salida’s Climate Action Plan.
Blue Triton plans to pump around 65 million gallons of water from Chaffee County per year for the next 10 years. It is bad enough to take water from the arid West and sell it all over the world. But at their most common bottle size of 16.9 ounces, they are creating nearly 500 million single-use plastic bottles per year. This is close to 5 billion bottles over the 10-year contract. Not to mention all the carbon dioxide generated by trucking the water.
Numerous points in Salida’s Climate Action Plan involve reducing waste as well as carbon dioxide. One specific bullet point was to “Provide education across relevant target audiences.” Seems that the commissioners would be a relevant audience.
Richard Pautz,
Salida