“Beer Hug 2022 Salida.” That was our motto for our 26th annual Colorado Brewers Rendezvous. Graphic designer Jared Jacob of Sunday Lounge brought some humor into this year’s artwork featuring a bear and the Colorado “C” with vibrant colors.
Our Pre-Vous Rendezvous featured on July 8 was a sellout with only 120 ticket holders who got to sample beers that were dedicated to that night only. Besides catered food from The Divide, Chris Nasca performed music on the plaza at the SteamPlant.
The following day, we hosted the Rendezvous at Riverside Park, and it was a full house. With warmer temperatures, we had our friends from Montrose Water Factory present to help keep people hydrated, which was important with our hosting 66 craft beer vendors.
Our partners, the Colorado Brewers Guild, are the drivers behind bringing these lovers of their wares to the event, and together between garnering sponsors, volunteers and attracting the best attendees in the state, we hosted one great party.
To go back historically, I wish to thank the chamber board of directors for coming up with the idea for a beer fest. This was just brought to my attention by local John Rhoads, chamber director from 1995-1997. There are main players who have steered this ship over the years; however, I wish to thank those before us for thinking outside the box.
Thank you to our premier Pre-Vous sponsor that our partners garnered, On Tap Credit Union, for helping make the evening special.
To our Rendezvous sponsors we wish to thank Bach Builders for being our music and VIP sponsor. To Monarch Mountain, for being our glass sponsor, to High Country Bank for sponsoring the wristbands. To Xcel Energy for being a generous banner sponsor, to Connect for Health Colorado for sponsoring the ice, to RMOC for taking the brewers rafting the following day, to The Mountain Mail for in-kind marketing, and to Heart of the Rockies Radio for keeping listeners abreast of the Rendezvous happenings. The Guild also brought in Boelter as a major sponsor for our glass merchandise, and ABS provided the morning meeting burritos at the park.
To staff members Haley McCoy and Devon Dean, high fives all around, and to my board of directors, you rocked. Vaqueros Dave Potts and Mark Moore, we hope you will always have trucks in your life as loading up in the morning just doesn’t work without rigs like yours. To all our volunteers, thank you for spending the day with us. We appreciate you! To Friends of Salida Skateparks, we appreciate the working relationship of being able to hire a nonprofit to do some of the heavy lifting, and lastly to board President, Michael Varnum for having eyes in back of your head and pen in hand for signing checks.
It is all in a day’s work, and together we pulled off another classic Rendezvous, Beer Hug 2022 Salida.
Lori Roberts, executive director,