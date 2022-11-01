As one of the partners in the Salida Bottling Company, I’d like to clear up some misperceptions.
First, the three partners in this project are private citizens. We are not a government entity focused on building affordable housing, nor have we received grants to do so.
Second, the parking lot is private property. A no vote on 2D will not prevent development, but removing the variance for density will remove inclusionary housing.
The SBC project was unanimously approved by the Planning Commission and city council following months of vetting by city engineers, negotiations and public hearings. It has earned the endorsement of Bringing Everyone Together through the Crisis of Housing, Chaffee Housing Trust and Mayor Dan Shore.
The project addresses one aspect of the housing crisis – making homes affordable to Salida families earning 120 to 160 percent area median income. Twenty-five percent of units in the development will be permanently deed-restricted for families in this income bracket and will be sold at a below-market rate set by Chaffee Housing Authority. These households earn too much to qualify for subsidized housing programs but too little to qualify for conventional financing.
No single project will solve Salida’s housing crisis. It requires a multipronged approach that includes state, county and city governments, nonprofits and private citizens. There are several initiatives on the ballot to increase funding and direct existing revenues toward affordable housing. I encourage you to vote yes on these initiatives and to vote yes on 2D.