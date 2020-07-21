School year plans subject to change
School officials across the country are grappling with what the year ahead will look like in terms of classes: when to open, safety measures for students and staff, whether or not to require masks, what sports will be offered and when, how conditions through the year will be monitored and managed, finances and how to pay for increased costs.
Denver schools have delayed their traditional opening. In New Mexico, soccer and football will be played in spring. In California, fall sports will be delayed until January; classes in Los Angeles and San Diego will be digital to start. North Carolina schools will reopen with smaller in-person classes, students six feet apart with students and teachers required to wear masks. The list goes on.
The message is each state and often districts within states are addressing the coming school year in their own way, in part depending on the virus and where the state and districts are in relation to infections.
Salida School District R-32-J officials are considering various scenarios, from green, the least restrictive, to yellow, orange and red, the most restrictive stay-at-home level.
District survey results from earlier this summer showed parents favoring in-school learning. Weeks later as more virus cases have come up in the community, parents are less inclined to support a “green” reopening.
R-32-J board members at this point appear to favor a more conservative re-opening, that they believe the district almost inevitably will have to move to a more restrictive mode because of conditions in schools and-or the community.
A green mode would put in place precautions including extra spacing and hand-washing, health checks with all activities supported.
A “yellow” mode would mean students attending classes two days in person and two days remotely; teachers would move while students stay in place; electives would be available but limited; shared spaces would be used for distancing; distancing requirements would increase; some but not all activities would be supported; where masks would be required for students and teachers.
A “orange” mode, expected just once during the school year, would mean three week cycles with a week of in-person classes, a week of distance learning and a week break; using make-up “COVID days” in June; students and teachers staying together; no electives; no activities; no shared spaces; six-foot spacing required; masks required; with a goal to return to “yellow” mode.
“Red” mode would be a repeat of April and May where schools are closed; staff could be reassigned or furloughed with layoffs possible.
The above are just a snapshot of plans the district has laid out and is considering. For the full list go to the district website, salidaschools.com and click on the “reopening plan” link.
If the district takes a more conservative approach, it would likely mean opening the fall under a yellow mode or a combination of green and yellow.
With the expectation that at some point in the year ahead the district will be moving to a distant learning platform, plans call for purchasing electronic devices to make sure all students have the necessary technology to access online classes.
The district will hold a special meeting July 28 to firm up plans for the coming year.
Whichever mode the district adopts to reopen schools next month, conditions are all but certain to change through the next nine months which will require further adjustments and modifications.
What happens in the community, whether cases increase or decrease, will be a significant factor in how the district responds, in what will be required of students, parents, teachers and other staff.
— MJB