I wholeheartedly support Adriane Kuhn for Chaffee County commissioner.
As a local business owner operating a store on F Street, she has an intimate understanding of our county’s unique character as a small, rural town that is both dependent on and potentially threatened by the tourism industry. She is well positioned to help us navigate that dichotomy.
Adriane bought her business five years ago and breathed new life into it. It was a struggling little shop at the time – I know because I owned it (and I was just plain over it). Adriane read the pulse of the town very quickly and adapted that little business to thrive. I have every confidence that she can do the same for our county.
She is passionate about getting a recycling program back in action for the county, which no one else at the county or city level seems to really be talking about, but it’s a huge lack in our community.
She also has some great ideas about planning and zoning in ways that can help protect our rural lands and open spaces.
As an independent voter, it’s refreshing to see an independent candidate running for public office, especially one who is not a politician but a local businesswoman. She’s got my vote.