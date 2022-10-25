Republicans get outraged over Democratic presidents who wear tan suits (Obama) or like to eat ice cream (Biden).
Democrats are horrified that a group of armed yahoos forcefully and destructively entered the U.S. Capitol, defacing the building and calling for hanging Vice President Pence and harming Speaker of the House Pelosi.
Republicans in Texas (Abbott and Republican legislature) passed a law and are currently handing out DNA test kits to parents so their children could be identified in case of a mass shooting.
Locked doors and DNA kits are, according to these callous (i.e. MAGA) Republicans, the solution to bloody murders of school children.
How is any rational person to make sense of someone who says up is down, left is right, or that 74 million is a bigger number than 81 million? Or that someone calling for people to be hanged or shot is the real Christian?
“There are times I almost think
Nobody sure of what he absolutely know
In conclusion he concluded long ago
And it puzzle me to learn
That tho’ a man may be in doubt of what he know
Very quickly he will fight
He’ll fight to prove that what he does not know is so!”
“Is a danger to be trusting one another
One will seldom want to do what other wishes;
But unless someday somebody trust somebody
There’ll be nothing left on earth excepting fishes!”