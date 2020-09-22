Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but Thomas Jefferson once called slavery “a fire bell in the night.”
Forty years before the Civil War, Jefferson – a slaveholder – said race slavery could destroy America. Fast forward to 2020 … the bell is still ringing. Apparently, slavery isn’t done with us yet.
Racial conflict is in America’s DNA. For the first 250 years of our history, African Americans were regarded as subhuman – livestock, basically. An attitude like that, at a national level, doesn’t change quickly.
In the century following the Civil War, the U.S. witnessed 4,000 lynchings in both North and South. Blacks were stereotyped relentlessly in pop culture, from minstrel shows to Aunt Jemima pancakes. In one whole quadrant of the country, black people lived as second-class citizens – under the law – until the 1960s.
A significant minority of white people still feel African Americans are inferior beings. Admittedly, that minority is small and shrinking, but it’s still there. Like a tumor. Institutional racism is a cancer that might kill us yet.
Law enforcement is where the rubber meets the road. On the streets, where armed enforcers of civil order are policing African American communities and individuals. Four months after George Floyd’s murder, Black Lives Matter demonstrations are continuing.
They’ve taken a lethal turn lately.
Random mass shootings – a regular feature of pre-COVID America – have disappeared. Now we’ve got political homicides in our public spaces. Assault rifles in civilian hands at mass protests. Phalanxes of militarized police in the background like movie extras.
One week recently, the partisan body count was three, with the Right winning, 2-1. But it’s still the early innings. Could be a high-scoring game, fans. And you can’t tell the players without a scorecard.
Some key players fueling the violence:
– Left-wing thugs
Deluded Antifa soldiers and apologists who think violence helps their cause. In fact, every window smashed, fire set, monument defaced and cop hurt is another 1,000 votes for Trump. Plus, they’re hopelessly outgunned. In any armed confrontation, right-wing militias alone would squash them, with police and national guard in reserve.
– Criminal sociopaths
Apolitical purveyors of violence. Looters who see business opportunity in mass protests. And pure testosterone-driven thrill-seekers who just want ACTION.
– Right-wing thugs
Counter-protesters with paintballs, chemical spray and military-grade firearms. Includes self-identified white supremacists itching for a race war. And agent provocateurs embedded in Leftist ranks inciting violent acts.
– Trump
His reelection strategy – aside from voter suppression – is to stoke enough fear for enough Americans to buy his law-and-order snake oil. Trump’s condemnation of right-wing vigilantes is intentionally half-hearted. And the message is being heard. In a country with ancient racial grievances and easy access to firearms, comes now an infantile president playing with matches … .
Fire bells in the night? Little Donnie Trump likes fire bells.
Marty Rush
Salida