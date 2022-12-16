Dear Editor:
The majority of Salida voters repealed the Salida Bottling Company ordinance by voting no on 2D. I didn’t intend to comment, but several troubling developments changed my mind.
Council members said we tricked people into voting no by lying, but cite no examples. They also ignore the uphill battle we faced. The SBC developers hired a professional PR firm and outspent us over 20 to 1 on advertising. The city allowed “YES on 2D” signs in the parking lot leased from the SBC developers. Mayor Dan Shore openly advocated for SBC. Both were violations of the Colorado Fair Campaign Practices Act.
SBC architects sent me two nasty/somewhat threatening emails (tinyurl.com/45sys88w). Who knew that some guy in South Carolina feels his profit motive entitles him to insult Salida voters and dictate the future of our home?
The ultimate irony occurred in the Nov. 15 council meeting, one week after Salida voters rejected SBC’s excess density. Council approved first reading of a dense planned development at 505 Oak St., just north of the new fire station. Salida calculated 505 Oak excess density as follows:
“Maximum density: The maximum density allowed in the C-1 zone district for this 2.09-acre parcel is 32 units (91,201 s.f./2,800=32 units). Because inclusionary housing is provided within the development the density allowance is increased to 37 units (91,201 s.f./2,450=37 units). The applicant is requesting for up to 44 units of density making the request an approximate 19% increase in density of (44-37=7 (7/37=18.9%).”
The increase in density should be 12/32=37.5 percent, not 18.9 percent.
Council/mayor have a goal: increase density. But SBC was rejected by Salida voters, despite developer dollars and undue influence from City Hall. If council wants density, they should instead revise the building codes to create a level playing field.
*Mayor Shore showed his true feelings in the Nov. 9 online Mountain Mail: “A lot of work went into it, but unfortunately, we live in a democracy and must respect the will of the people.”
Mayor Shore, a referendum is part of our unfortunate democracy. Despite claims the SBC referendum was “undemocratic,” there is nothing more democratic than a vote of the people. Council believes voters were duped. I counter council misread the will of Salida voters.
Further, with all the infill in backyards and empty lots, the density of Salida is already increasing dramatically following existing building codes. Allowing preferred developers excess density through codes variances is like throwing gasoline onto an existing fire, and 2D showed the voters do not support it.
Council complained relentlessly we did not participate early enough in the SBC process. There is no legal requirement, but in the interest of conciliation I will now weigh in early on 505 Oak St. If Salida City Council approves the 505 Oak St. ordinance with 44 units, well above the 32 allowed by code, they are exposing yet another unwitting developer to the referendum process. The people spoke Nov. 8 – council needs to listen.
Vince Phillips,
Salida
*Editor’s note: The original quote on The Mountain Mail website is disputed by Mayor Dan Shore. Shore said, “Unfortunately, a lot of time and effort went into the Salida Bottling project by the Planning Commission and city staff, but we live in a democracy and must respect the will of the people.”