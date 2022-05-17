Dear Editor:
Thank you to everyone who attended the Valley Visions Art Show April 14-17, sponsored by Salida Council for the Arts and the SteamPlant Event Center.
The opening reception was a packed house with around 200 people attending. There were 68 local artists showing one piece each with 16 artworks sold. The addition of the art show from our talented local students was a huge success.
Thank you to our major sponsors My Lovely Spaces and Parsonex Securities Inc. for helping to make this year’s show a success.
Also to the many donors of the silent auction items: Amicas Pizza, Bernice Strawn, Box of Bubbles, Colorado Central Magazine, Currents Restaurant, Dvorak Expeditions, Fantasy Comics and Video, Flowers by Tani, Jennifer Dempsey, Joyful Journey, Kaleidoscope Toys, Lavender Massage, Linda Lovell Framing, Long View Lodge, Salida Arcade, Salida Circus, Salida Mountain Sports, Salida Sunshine Botanical, Su Casa, Vino Salida, Western Archery. The auction raised over $2,700 to benefit SCFTA.
We look forward to next year’s show on May 5-7, 2023.
Salida Council for Arts,
Valley Visions Committee:
Nancy Kay, Nancy Konvalinka,
Deb Norby Colgate, Dania Pettus,
Sandy Engelbrecht, Patrick O’Brian, Sally Mather, Toni Carpenter
and Leslie Jorgensen