Dear Editor:
I would like to address the political cartoon that was published Feb 15. This cartoon depicts the historically popular “Death” driving a big rig with “Truckers Against Vaccine Mandates.” (Not lost was the fact that this was lifted from the Chattanooga Times “Free” Press and not an original political cartoon contributed locally.)
That being said, I can’t help but wonder, “Why does The Mountain Mail feel compelled to run this cartoon?” What are you trying to say? I like to give benefit of the doubt whenever possible, but to me, this seems very insulting, and at best slanted journalism with an agenda. (Feel free to prove me wrong.)
I feel it’s insulting to the thousands and thousands of truckers and those protesting alongside them, peacefully, and legally, in Canada. One of the most amazing, if not the most amazing event is taking place right before our eyes. But yellow journalism and blatant censorship are robbing most people from the ability to even see it. (Sad, but true.)
It doesn’t matter if you are left, right, Democrat, Republican or even black, white … whatever. This is the people standing up to the elite. This is an amazing event, no matter what your political position is. This is the power of the people showing that they, well, have power.
In a world where we have been locked into psychological terror for nearly two years now, I cannot tell you how much this movement means to me personally. Judging by the worldwide response, I am going to say I am not alone in this opinion. These are not Nazis (as Trudeau’s horrifically pontificating “performance” in Parliament recently stated). They are not “terrorists” (since when do terrorists rent bouncy castles for their kids and get coffee from the local police?)
They are not left. They are not right. They are just hardworking folks that are fed up. And they have every right to be.
I hope you are not playing into the negative (and openly deceitful) mainstream media (owned by companies with conflict of interest). I have faith in The Mountain Mail as a local, but still very important genuine journalistic reporting medium. I, on behalf of many more local citizens, would like for The Mountain Mail to refrain from such negative political cartoons in the future. Let’s be positive in supporting our neighboring country.
And with Trudeau’s maleficence of power with “emergency orders” as well as his freeze on controlling the citizens of Canada’s bank accounts at his very whim, we have a lot to consider. But consider this: If you don’t think this will ever happen here, in our own country, I say to you, think again.
The people have spoken. Do not demean them. Do not disrespect them. It’s time for America to be great again. And the Canadians have shown us the way. I have faith in you, America. I have faith in you, Mountain Mail. I have faith in you, Salida, Colorado. Thank you.
Kamber Sokulsky,
Salida