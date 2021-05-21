Dear Editor:
President Biden has made some devastating decisions for America since his inauguration. But then his “handlers” might have made those decisions for him. Because of these decisions, negative effects will take place.
The first decisions cut off the legs of the recovery. Among the 7 million job openings, only 266,000 were filled in April. The administration was expecting many more. Even though 379,000 were added in February, it looks as if that will be the high for some time to come.
This is because Biden created a labor shortage by giving unemployed workers too much “free” money. Hence, making it profitable for workers to stay at home instead of earning a living. If the government makes it profitable not to work, there won’t be any businesses left to offer employment to those who have gamed the system.
The next crisis created by Mr. Biden was inflation. While the Democrats pumped $3 trillion into our economy, inflation was caused because the feds just printed it. BTW, they want to print $4 trillion more. This weakens the value of our dollar, which sends prices up. This, in conjunction with what little recovery happening since the inauguration, jacks up demand. Increasing demand causes increasing prices.
When Biden said that he would only tax those making more than $400,000, he was hoping you’d buy that line. Inflation is like a hidden tax. As the old saying goes, “And the taxman cometh.”
Some of this is understandable because citizens are beginning to travel and demand is rising after COVID lock-downs. However, the administration’s war on oil and gas (killing the Keystone pipeline, banning fracking on federal lands and informing energy companies that fossil fuels will be ended in 30 years) forces companies to raise prices. Gas prices are zeroing in on $4.00/gal, in case you haven’t noticed.
Come to think of it, prices for gas never hit even $3/per gallon while President Trump inhabited the White House.
Larry Kudlow (Trump’s chief economist) has gone on record saying that the U.S. will likely see another high inflation reading in May. He thinks this because of the slump in retail sales and a drop in confidence of the American people.
Even Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich believes that we might be heading for another President Carter “stagflation.” This happens when you have stagnant jobs and high inflation at the same time.
During Gerald Ford’s presidency, the misery index rose to 19.9, but then dropped to 15. When Ronald Reagan became president (after Carter), the misery index was 22.
Before COVID, Trump’s misery index was a measly 5 percent.
It appears that the Biden administration is doing nothing to mitigate the misery index. Last month the index reached 10.3. His agenda seems to be exacerbating both inflation and unemployment, which will be challenging Carter’s legacy as the worst American president in its history!
Stay tuned to see.
Judith Anne Smith
Salida