Dear Editor:
Everyone loves a football game, and cheering for our Salida Spartans is always fun. But I wanted to write this letter to congratulate the new Salida Spartan marching band. How cool to see traditional matching uniforms and shiny brass instruments taking the field at halftime!
The students did a great job not only playing the music but moving in intricate patterns on the field. It's not easy to march and play at the same time.
The marching band adds a lot to the fun and excitement of Friday night football. Congratulations to all who made this possible. I look forward to seeing more of the marching band at not only games but perhaps in the next Salida parade. Keep up the good work!
Johanna Hall
Salida