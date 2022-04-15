Dear Editor:
Brett Collyer recently opined that “… younger generations are being led to believe communism is a system far superior to the racist and deplorable American system of free enterprise and meritocracy” (March 15). I agree.
Collyer placed blame on the U.S. educational system. Again, I agree. K-12 education is woefully deficient in terms of teaching economics.
Russia and China are two prime examples of communism’s failure. Consequently, neither country’s current economy resembles any version of communism.
Some far lefties will likely quibble about the term “communism” and instead apply the term “socialism.” To me, that’s a distinction without a difference. As the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher so eloquently said, “The problem with socialism is that you eventually run out of other people’s money.”
Unfortunately, Collyer then proceeds to spoil an otherwise thoughtful letter by asserting that President Biden is somehow denying our freedoms and that Americans don’t want to be “ruled by any class of expert.” Sadly, this is the typical baloney embraced by today’s Republicans.
Republicans were once the “Grand Old Party.” I thought so 50-plus years ago when I worked for California Gov. Ronald Reagan.
No longer. Most Republicans now belong to a Trump-worshipping cult that demeans vaccine experts such as Anthony Fauci. Or, for that matter, someone like me who devoted a substantial part of my career teaching medical students about vaccines. They call this “populism.”
As GOP strategist Whit Ayres characterized it: “Populism is essentially anti: anti-establishment, anti-expertise, anti-intellectual and anti-media.”
Republicans ingest right-wing propaganda and most lack the capacity to skeptically scrutinize claims made without evidence, such as the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from their cult leader. As Carl Sagan said, “Skeptical scrutiny is the means, in both science and religion, by which deep thoughts can be winnowed from deep nonsense.”
A good example is the belief held by 47 percent of Republicans that the U.S. had a net loss of jobs over the past year (https://navigatorresearch.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/Navigator-Toplines-02.23.2022.pdf)).
In fact, President Biden’s economy created an average of 568,000 net jobs per month during his first year in office – the largest single-year job growth under any president in U.S. history. This record job growth was created by capitalism, not communism.
We’re all unhappy about the price we pay when we fill our gas tanks. But anyone with even a basic understanding of economics will know this is in no way Biden’s fault.
In a capitalist system, energy prices are based on supply and demand. During the height of the pandemic, energy demand declined. Accordingly, energy production contracted.
Then, when our economy recovered under President Biden’s stewardship, increased demand exceeded the limited energy supply. Hence, higher prices.
Our economy is of course a component of the global marketplace. The relationship between supply and demand isn’t limited to the U.S. The price we pay at the pump reflects the global energy market.
In time, the supply/demand equation will return to balance. Capitalism may be imperfect, but it works.
Frank Waxman,
Salida