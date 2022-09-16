After voting here for 46 years, I count P.T. Wood as one of the most qualified commissioner candidates we’ve ever had. It has been inspiring to see how involved and committed he has been in our community.
Having lived here for decades, P.T. knows the following: how things work – or don’t work; the people – and how demographics are changing; the often complicated – and slow –processes that are required by government like the Planning Commission and city council; the impact of tourism on our economy and public lands; the difficulties for small businesses and ranchers; and the permanent and seasonal housing challenges we face. This knowledge sets him up to be a very effective county commissioner.
This race is important as it impacts us all. Land use, tax concerns, housing, small business development, tourism, family support, streamlining government are all things that involve commissioners. We want people who have lived here, worked here and been really involved in trying to make this a good place for families and businesses to be making our decisions.
P.T.’s breadth of experiences, including working with the commissioners through COVID and the Decker fire, and his ability to listen to various points of view make him the superior candidate in this race.
Whatever your decisions in the upcoming election, please remember to check your voter registration and research candidates as the election gets closer at VOTE411.org and vote!