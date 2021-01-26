Dear Editor:
I don’t know about you, but I can already hear future historians assessing Donald Trump’s presidency: “FDR had the New Deal, Truman had the Fair Deal, Trump had the Ordeal.”
Donald Trump will go down in history as the only U.S. president to be impeached twice and convicted once (after leaving office). The president who broke the Republican Party. A president so unstable that, in the end, they took away his nuclear codes and Twitter account.
Chronologically, historians will divide Trump’s political career into three phases:
The Early Years (2015-2016) – Trump the outsider rocks the political world and attains the presidency;
The Middle Years (2017-2018) – President Trump, helped by a Republican Congress, does some winning. He remains under adult supervision;
The Later Years (2019-2020) – Dems take the House as Trump smashes the guardrails, careening through impeachment, nationwide racial protests and a global pandemic. His reelection debacle then cements his place as the worst president in U.S. history.
Of course, evaluating any president is a subjective exercise, dependent on the criteria.
If future historians focus on Trump’s entertainment value, for instance, he gets an A-plus. His presidency was a hit reality TV show, on a global stage. With unforgettable photo ops – Kabuki theater summits with Kim Jong-Un! Kanye in the Oval! Trump’s ratings were huge!
But using traditional measures would produce the following report card (graded on a curve):
Foreign policy: D
Trump was great for Israel. But his isolationist policies weakened America vis-à-vis China. He alienated democratic allies and loved up dictators. Putin dominated him.
Domestic policy: D-minus
He went easy on white supremacists and hard on immigrant children. His health care plan was pure Trumpian BS. His policies produced a robust economy – until the COVID pandemic. Which he bungled, leaving 500,000 Americans dead.
Executive Competence: F
Trump directed a Marx Brothers comedy of staff chaos. Enough “acting” agency heads to stage a Shakespeare festival. Trump went through cabinet secretaries like mistresses and wives, inflicting similar amounts of public humiliation.
Moral Leadership: F
Trump refused to release tax returns or divest from his businesses, openly profiting from public office. He corrupted the rule of law, pardoned cronies and war criminals. If you include honesty and empathy as measures of moral behavior, his grade drops to F-minus.
So the judgment of history will be mixed. President Trump had victories – a big tax cut, major deregulation and three Supreme Court justices. On the negative side, he actively tried to destroy the 232-year-old American Republic.
Definition of coup: The violent overthrow of an existing government by a small group.
America has had disputed national elections before – in 1824, 1876, 2000. None involved a sitting president. Who refused to concede defeat. Who falsely charged his opponent with election fraud and, after losing in every court and state legislature, incited his cult followers to attack Congress to prevent it from counting electoral votes and declaring him the loser. Constitutionally.
Now that’s one for the history books.
Marty Rush,
Salida