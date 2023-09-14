Dear Editor:
If there’s one thing we all understand about the housing crisis, it’s that it’s complicated. There are layers of circumstance and consequence for all of us, and that’s what makes it so challenging. The short-term rental tax increase is no different.
As we’re all aware, this tax increase went through multiple iterations over several months before city council approved the ballot measure, which was subsequently passed democratically by the voters – that’s indisputable. Our community chose this, and I recognize that it may have presented a reality-check for some STR owners. Having said that, I believe it’s important to place a distinction between consequences for STR owners and Salida’s housing-insecure.
STR owners possess one advantage above all when it comes to their security – and that’s their home. I have heard many STR owners speak to their income from rentals “only covering their costs” as a basis for financial insecurity. If we’re talking about profit margins, even if that is their sole source of income, the majority of them have immediate equity in their homes in a very comfortable market should things prove too challenging. Would it be incredibly discouraging to sell a well-loved home, one that may hold deep significance for you and your family? Absolutely. But that equity would give someone the ability to continue to meet their basic needs, and therefore the ability to continue to successfully live and work (or not work) in our community. Salida’s housing-insecure lack the option to bail out and risk losing access to shelter from the elements, a place to safely store food and belongings, the ability to maintain basic hygiene and the security of knowing they have a place to go, all of which can be extremely detrimental to physical and mental health.
This isn’t about making STR owners look like wealthy jerks who don’t care about their community. STR owners have invested in our community, and they deserve our support and respect. The only point I am attempting to make is that there are inherent differences when it comes to this tough situation, and meeting basic needs of vulnerable members of our community must be prioritized over profit margins for those not in more immediate economic peril. An annual licensing fee that is less than many of us pay in rent each month seems more like discomfort than hardship – and there’s a difference.
Madelyne Felsch,
Salida