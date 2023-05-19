From local to federal, our government has a bad habit: lying to us while thinking we are too dumb to notice. But people are catching on.
Whether they be ideologically liberal or conservative, those with an open mind are now talking to each other, comparing notes, seeking common ground.
We see our world disintegrating in a way that just a few years ago seemed impossible. Elected officials and government bureaucrats have aligned with wealthy opportunists to hijack our tax money and used it to accumulate broad powers for themselves, all the while exempting themselves from the checks and balances meant to protect us from their overreach.
There used to be shame in our society. Those tempted to act illegally/immorally were discouraged by fear of public disdain. Good luck finding any shame now. This disappearance of universal human decency confused and divided the masses, leaving the chosen few free to consolidate power. No matter how evil or indefensible their actions, these rulers always have a supporting constituency that blindly supports them, throwing camouflage on themselves by spewing venom against the “other side.”
If shame is now quaint and outdated, what protection remains? Our vaunted legal system, where justice used to be blind? Now it is just blindly politicized.
The honorable, thinking, self-aware people of our country need to wake up and recognize we are at a crossroads. Many think it is someone else’s responsibility to stand up and defend their rights, to preserve the lifestyle they have assumed would always be available for their children and grandchildren.
This attitude is in denial of reality. Without a deflection in our current trajectory, the freedom and prosperity we have all enjoyed will be gone in the next decade.
Please do not demand ideological purity from your government officials. Demand honesty and accountability. Demand they uphold the laws and rules for everyone – especially the rich and powerful.
Faith in the inherent goodness of our nation once united us. If we do not find a way back there, we are lost.
“A house divided against itself cannot stand” – Abraham Lincoln, 1858.