On May 4, I attended a “Meet the Candidates” meeting in Howard hosted by Sangre de Cristo Electric Association. Each of the five candidates spoke of their background, experience and goals they would have as an SDCEA board member. After the candidates spoke, some pertinent questions were asked by members of the audience. Then each candidate had an opportunity to respond to the questions.
SDCEA will need to hire a new CEO in the immediate future. I feel the incumbent board members are best qualified for this important task. SDCEA is ahead of current federal requirements for purchasing wholesale power from renewable sources.
SDCEA is currently pursuing geothermal generation of electricity here in the Arkansas Valley. SCDEA purchases most of its wholesale power from Tri State Generation and Transmission which is also a co-op organization. Joe Redetzke gave us several reasons why this is a good relationship.
Joe Redetzke and Michael Robinson came to Howard recently to meet with our 6 a.m. coffee group to explain current SDCEA practices and policies.
Recently, during a heavy wet snowstorm my wife and I woke up at 4 a.m. to discover our power was out. When calling SDCEA to inform them, we were told that the heavy wet snow had damaged lines in Howard, Coaldale and Cotopaxi and that crews had been called out at 1 a.m. We sincerely appreciate the personnel and crews that have to work in such conditions.
I believe that the incumbent board members, Joe Redetzke, Michael Robinson and Blake Bennets are worthy of your vote and mine.