Dear Editor:
Just a quick message of humility and appreciation for all of our family, our friends, our congregation at First Lutheran, all of the health care staff at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center and Anschutz CU Cancer Medical Center, elected and co-workers who took the time to support Pam and me over the course of the last nine months.
The old adage that having one’s health still holds true, and it has caused us to be patient and to learn to take life every day as a blessing regardless of the circumstances. I would not want to wish health issues on anyone, but know we are so appreciative of what we got for a response that really equates to love and the light that can emanate from the human spirit.
We would also like to thank Dr. Wigington and Dr. Timko for the tremendous care and support they provided to us.
Grateful to you all!
Pam and Bob Christiansen,
Salida