Tuesday The Mountain Mail published an editorial urging voters to “Vote no” on ballot proposal No. 6A because it is unclear how the money will be spent.
I am shocked that the newspaper is unclear about how the money will be spent. I have attended several community forums, talked to members of the Salida City Council and to the director of the Chaffee County Housing Authority.
Sixty percent of the funds will be used to buy land and develop affordable housing. Twenty percent will be for programs including down payment assistance, rental subsidies and other housing stabilization activities. Five percent will be for housing policy advocacy and 15 percent will be for organization operations.
The Chaffee County Housing Authority has proven a good steward of the limited funds that they have received and proven that they can leverage funding to secure grants, donations and investments, often doubling the amount of funds available.
Affordable housing is the cornerstone of our community’s and county’s economic future. There can be no economic development and growth without it. Almost all of us agree that affordable housing is a priority, but affordable housing requires substantial and stable funding. Now is the time to take that step by voting yes on ballot proposal No. 6A.