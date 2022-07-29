I would like to express heartfelt thanks to those of you who showed our family immense love, kindness and support while we grieve the loss of my son Stephen Turner.
We had so many wonderful people bring meals and check on us daily. Our family found great comfort in Jeff Graf and his team at Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home. Jeff’s job is truly a labor of love. He walked our family through everything with detail and concern. We are forever grateful.
Thank you to Pastor Mike McClelland and his wife, Andrea, at Cross Roads Church for stepping up to offer their church and facilities for Stephen’s funeral. They took care of everything for us. Love you both. To my “adopted son,” Cameron Agostino, for putting together a beautiful tribute to Stephen on video. Tani at Tani’s Flowers for the continuous delivery of beautiful flower arrangements sent from family and friends.
Thank you to those who brought food, set up, served and cleaned at the luncheon after the funeral. To the many who posted condolences on Facebook or texted, called, emailed; your outpouring of love was felt by our family.
Thank you to Pastor Bill and Marilyn for praying with our family, being a source of great comfort and for the beautiful message shared at Stephen’s funeral. We love you dearly.
In addition to Stephen’s brother Seth, thank you to all the pallbearers who carried Stephen: Garret O’Neal, Hawk White, Carl Balzano, Cameron Agostino and Andy Panter, for a beautiful and symbolic expression of love.
Thank you to D.J. DeJong at The Mountain Mail for helping us with the obituary. To Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office for the escort from the church to Fairview Cemetery. To my admin and friend Cindy Bowers for holding down the fort at the office in my absence. To my fellow Vaqueros for your concern and love. There have been so many hearts and hands that lifted us up and continue to do so.
Thank you to everyone; if I did not specifically name you, I apologize. Our community is such a blessing to my family and me. Thank you for wrapping us up in your loving arms.
and Becca Turner and Betty Adams