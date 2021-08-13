Dear Editor:
We have been election verification judges since 2014. Every election the state of Colorado mandates that we take a course on signature verification and in addition a reference book is provided should any questions arise.
The signature on the election ballot/envelope is verified with the most recent signature in the state’s database.
If there is a discrepancy in the signature or if there is no signature, the ballot is rejected for the time being.
We each keep a list of rejected ballots, envelopes for check and balance purposes.
The rejected ballot, envelope is then checked with numerous older signatures in the state’s database. If a discrepancy still exists, we reject the ballot, envelope and the Chaffee County Clerk’s Office sends the voter a letter asking them to cure their signature.
After the voter cures their ballot, envelope, we check the signature again or check the affidavit that is signed.
We hope this helps those voters who were unsure of this process.
Theresa Ann Cotese, Democrat,
and Sheila Roberts, Republican