License purchases help maintain, keep up state wildlife areas
On July 1, Colorado Parks and Wildlife put into effect a rule change requiring those using state wildlife areas and state land trusts to have a valid hunting or fishing license.
The new regulation applies to Frantz and Sands lakes as well as the section of Arkansas River between Sands Lake and Mount Shavano Fish Hatchery and a number other sites in Chaffee County, including the county shooting range and Clear Creek Reservoir.
Frantz and Sands lakes and the trail along the river are highly popular areas with local bikers, runners and walkers virtually the year round. Many choose to use the areas as a getaway from day-to-day hustle and bustle, for the solitude they provide and to get closer to nature.
But these uses were not the reason why the areas were originally acquired.
A recent CPW press release stated that “the purpose of these properties is to conserve and improve wildlife habitat, and provide access to wildlife-related recreation like hunting and fishing.”
Jim Aragon, CPW area wildlife manager, said in May when the changes were first announced that state wildlife areas are acquired with funds from hunting and fishing licenses to provide wildlife habitat and wildlife-related recreation.
“Hunting and fishing licenses pay for the maintenance and upkeep of the properties,” Aragon said at the time. He added, “This is a way for individuals to contribute.”
Mr. Aragon said almost all of CPW’s budget comes from user-generated fees, like hunting and fishing licenses and passes to facilities including Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.
“They’re critical to us as an agency,” Aragon said. “This is an effort to keep up on maintenance in them and also the increased use in those areas.”
The change is necessary, CPW officials say, because as the state has grown in population, use has increased at many wildlife areas.
The usage at times conflicts with the reason the areas were originally acquired, that is, to provide wildlife habitat expressly to benefit anglers and hunters and paid for mainly with hunting and fishing licenses.
Charging for something such as recreation access that previously was free and open to the public is a tough sell. But it’s important to understand why the areas were purchased in the first place and how they were paid for.
Just as using an AHRA site or other state park requires paying a fee, visitors to Frantz or Sands or other wildlife area will now need to have a current hunting or fishing license.
In purchasing a license, users will know that they are contributing to the upkeep and maintenance of the areas they are choosing for their recreation and enjoyment.
Election on horizon
All but lost in the attention paid locally to the coronavirus is the fact that in November, voters will be electing two county commissioners, District 60 state representative and district attorney.
Voters are well aware of the campaigns for president and U.S. Senate but other races have gone largely under the radar.
For commissioner, Republican Hannah Hannah and Libertarian Bonnie Davis are challenging incumbent Democrat Keith Baker while Greg Felt is unopposed. In District 60, Democrat Lori Boydston faces Republican Ron Hanks and for 11th Judicial District DA, Democrat Kaitlin Turner, who now holds the post, faces the GOP’s Linda Stanley.
Look for more information in coming weeks.
— MJB