Production and use of electricity is a very deep subject. What I would like to address here is where we get it now and where some would like to change that to a different provider.
As most of you have read by now, Tri-State is our provider 24/365. Some would like to buy out our contract with Tri-State for tens of millions of dollars that aren’t sitting in a bank somewhere and then get our electricity from the open market, not a producer of electricity.
Who will upgrade and maintain the high-voltage transmission lines, poles, etc. that deliver power to the local substations? Will we have to buy those also?
What each and every owner should do is get on the internet and research what we are facing in the next 10 to 20 years for electric service. I have, and what I find is we have somewhere between 13 percent and 80 percent of green electric that the USA needs. In other words, it depends on who is writing the article or producing the pieces of the pie.
Nowhere did I see the Colorado River in those equations. Both hydroelectric dams are nearing total loss of production of electricity. Now that won’t directly affect us, but indirectly it will have some effect.
There are too many unknowns to pull out of a contract that supplies us with electric when we need it. When the rolling blackouts start, we will be glad we have that contract.
Vote for the three incumbents who want to stay on the board.