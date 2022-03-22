Dear Editor:
Salida parents, your voices are needed before the next school board meeting at 6 p.m. April 12.
The school board is in hot debate over whether or not to extend David Blackburn’s contract for three more years with a raise of $30K.
Based on the incident at the high school earlier this year, Talmage Trujillo has been placed on administrative leave and is awaiting trial in July. To date, David has kept his position and has not faced consequences for his action or inaction of that day.
If you are for David Blackburn receiving a raise and three-year contract, or you are against him receiving a three-year contract and a raise, your voice needs to be heard. Please email the board and give your pro or con and tell them why. Offer solutions and not just complaints, please. They are also not accepting anonymous statements, so please bravely share your name.
Email: kletourneau@salidaschools.org.
Jennifer Smith,
Salida