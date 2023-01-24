Dear Editor:
It has always been true that some people prefer symmetry, predictable “sameness,” a regimented, orderly society. While others prefer fun, wild, impulsive, beautiful freedom.
I’ve heard it said that a free society grows like grass, interspersed with wildflowers and clover. The concept of equity is the lawnmower. It violently and efficiently makes everything the same, killing freedom and the wildflowers, but adding symmetry, order. Everyone is reduced to boring sameness, no one can rise above or stand out from what the groundskeeper, aka the government, demands.
No one is spared, except for those pushing the mower. They never feel the painful results of their well-intentioned yet misguided policies. You see, “socialism is for the people, not the socialists.” The least productive, most “educated” control the means of production; governance from on high is the only way to finally make things “fair.”
Forget about history and modern real-world examples that prove this model always leads to shortages, misery, suffering, violence and collapse. Leftist ideology becomes religion; you must “believe” the “experts” will eventually get this right; the revolution never ends.
When it comes to education, the “law of diminishing returns” is a very real thing that can’t be fixed by more formal education. Case in point is our very own Mr. Waxman, lord and high priest of our local “church of Fauci.” The failing, truly cult-like “science”-based religion that is being exposed for the manipulative, destructive fraud that it is.
I’ve often wondered if he and other local true believers think they can continue to insult the intelligence of their fellow citizens forever. They have no moral high ground or credibility left. The “emperor has no clothes” dynamic is very real as Waxman and others seem to get their news and information exclusively from failing, fraudulent and dishonest sources, but real, natural truth is unstoppable.
There is a reason why traditional media companies from CNN to the Washington Post and many others are hemorrhaging customers and liquidating staff. They have been lying to the American people for years, and we know it. Musk’s Twitter files releases prove that corrupt censorship, outright “misinformation” pushed by the government establishment and paid for by our forcibly confiscated tax dollars to manipulate our elections is very much “a thing.”
Biden is, by every definition now, a truly illegitimate president. His “America Last” policies are destroying America for Waxman and company’s kids and grandkids too. While a much younger Waxman stumbled around academia searching for enlightenment, men like Dana Nachtrieb carried a weapon in Da Nang, Vietnam, to defend our country from the very ideology, now pushed like a lawnmower by the intellectual left, that is destroying mankind’s “last, greatest hope.”
As for Mrs. Fanning, she needs to ask herself, when she locks the doors of her home each night, is it because she is a racist and hates everyone outside, or is it because she loves those inside. Learn the truth, be inquisitive, be honest, grow wild and free.
Bret M. Collyer,
Salida