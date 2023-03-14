I was shocked at the content of several videos about the Salida High School lockdown in September 2021, where the author revealed police bodycam video of the incident and subsequent investigation (https://tinyurl.com/muaf3mc2).
In the aftermath of the release, I anticipated a strong reaction from parents, the Salida school board, Full Circle Restorative Justice and local news outlets. Instead, the response has been nonexistent. Have we become so callous as a society that we no longer care about what happens in our schools?
I have a few questions I believe must be answered:
First, how did Superintendent Blackburn escape punishment for his ego-induced actions? The school board’s excuse of employee confidentiality is not sufficient for public employees, especially the superintendent of schools.
Second, former Full Circle Restorative Justice (FCRJ) Executive Director Kimberly Parker placed an underage, COVID-positive, supposedly suicidal teen alone into a hotel room by knowingly circumventing security policy. Who shielded Kimberly Parker from prosecution for this reckless behavior? FCRJ claims their role is in mediation, but why did Kimberly Parker go so far outside the FCRJ mediator role? And why does FCRJ still have unfettered access to our schoolchildren without ever providing an accounting of their actions?
Third, why are principals, school board members and other school officials so closely affiliated with FCRJ? Isn’t this a conflict of interest?
Finally, former Principal Trujillo did not destroy evidence by resetting his phone in front of officers as widely reported, but he still pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence. We deserve to know the full story of what happened to his original phone, which was school district property.
The “ignore it and it will go away” strategy employed by local officials is unacceptable. We pay for these schools, and the Salida school board has tried at every turn to hide the truth. The legal proceedings against Talmage Trujillo are now over, so this excuse no longer works. We deserve full disclosure of the facts and a sign of contrition. How can we be sure lessons have been learned?
I hope that others, especially parents, will join me in demanding answers to these questions.