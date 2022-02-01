Dear Editor:
Now is the time to remind everyone that while we are secure in our warm dry homes there are many out there in all kinds of weather keeping us safe and secure.
Thanks to the fire and police departments, the snowplow operators, the utility workers from Atmos, Xcel and the city Public Works for their work under all different weather conditions.
Sometimes we take it for granted that these services are continuous and automatically provided. It takes dedicated people to continue to provide these services, especially in these times of many quitting their jobs and considering shifting careers.
We had better hope these people keep working to keep us safe, or life might not be as comfortable. So next time you drive by a crew in the freezing blowing snow, beep your horn or go buy them a round of coffee in appreciation of their service and your comfort.
Douglas Mendelson,
Salida