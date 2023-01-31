The disintegration of democracy. It has a nice ring to it, don’t you think? (Personally, I don’t). As the world’s technocrats gather this month in Devos, does anyone really understand how much of your true freedom is at stake?
Most people do not even understand what a “technocrat” really is. The word comes from the word “techn,” which means “skill,” and the god “Kratos,” which is the divine personification of power. A technocrat is someone who exercises power over you on the basis of their knowledge. They are the unelected controllers of this world. They hold the strings to every sock puppet politician.
Forget about Democrats. Forget about Republicans. It’s “us” against “them.” Over the last three years, evidence of technocratic rule has become completely evident. Everything from censoring scientific and medical information to our own government coercing private companies (i.e., Twitter, Meta, Google, etc.,) while violating the First Amendment. The truth is: We have all been duped. Big time.
Lies have been spun around every part of this pandemic from its origins, the interests funding illegal bio weapons research, to the faulty PCR test (which cannot tell the difference between a dead virus and a live one), to successful alternative treatments which were censored and suppressed, to false reporting of COVID deaths from dying “of COVID” vs. dying “with COVID,” to the unscientifically founded “6 feet apart” to the even more ridiculous concept of masking to avoid the virus.
If you don’t believe me, try wearing a mask for a day of sheet-rocking. Take that mask off and you’ll find sheetrock dust under your mask. Each particle of sheetrock dust is 10 microns. Coronavirus is 0.125 microns. Any questions? The coronavirus is nearly 100 times smaller than sheetrock dust. Ditto for medical N-95 respirator masks, as they only block particles larger than 0.3 microns. N-95 masks are used in hospital settings to protect against tuberculosis, as the TB virus is 3 microns. Surgical masks cannot and do not block the coronavirus (or any other virus for that matter).
And don’t even get me started on the whole “safe and effective.” It’s well worth noting: An mRNA vaccine has never, ever been released into the world. Its own creators consider it “too unstable.” So, no. It’s not like your smallpox vaccine or your dog’s parvo shot. It’s something else. And it was never tested for safety. Think about that.
Back to Davos: The kitty cats there want to have all the member countries, including the USA, sign a petition that will allow the WHO to override your government in the event of a pandemic. Yes. You read that correctly. They will be in control. Not the Republicans. Not the Dems. They tried to push this through in 2022 and failed. They will try again. Take a long hard look at China. If you don’t think that won’t happen here, you are, once again, duped. It’s time to wake up. Please. Now.